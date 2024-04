Supreme Court judge Kniaziev suspended from consideration of cases until announcement of court's verdict

The High Council of Justice has suspended Supreme Court judge Vsevolod Kniaziev from hearing any cases until the verdict in his case is announced.

Such a decision was adopted by the High Council of Justice, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, Kniaziev was removed from the consideration of cases until the end of the hearing of his indictment.

The High Council of Justice completely suspended Judge Kniaziev from the judiciary.

The period of suspension is until the verdict in his case is announced or it the case is dismissed,.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) will enter the former chairman, current judge of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniaziev, into the register of corrupt persons and will appeal to the High Council of Justice with a demand to dismiss him from the position of judge.

The Pecherskyi District Court fined the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniaziev, UAH 2,500 and confiscated almost a million hryvnias, which he had to pay for renting an apartment in Pechersk. UAH 18 million was paid in bail for Kniaziev and he was released from the pre-trial detention center.

While staying in the pre-trial detention center, the former head of the Supreme Court, Kniaziev, earned about UAH 2 million of salary as a judge. Kniaziev was bailed for UAH 18 million and released from custody.