The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has included the former chairman, acting judge of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniaziev in the register of corrupt officials.

This is evidenced by information from the register of corrupt officials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 11, 2024, the Kyiv Court of Appeal refused to satisfy the appeal of the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniaziev against the decision of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, which found him guilty of violating legal restrictions on receiving gifts.

Since Kniaziev was found guilty of an offense related to corruption, information about him is included in the Unified State Register of persons who committed corruption or corruption-related offenses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court fined the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniaziev UAH 2,500 and confiscated almost UAH 1 million, which he had to pay for renting an apartment in Pechersk. A bail of UAH 18 million was paid for Kniaziev, and he left a pre-trial detention center.

The Supreme Council of Justice suspended Vsevolod Kniaziev, a judge of the Supreme Court, from any cases until the verdict in his case was announced.