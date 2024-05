Ukraine wants to introduce new tariffs. Electricity price will depend on its consumption

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko has said that it is planned to establish a new tariff depending on the volume of electricity consumption.

He said this during the hour of questions to the government, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Moreover, we are now considering a differentiated approach. I don't think that one tariff will simply be changed to another. There will be differentiation depending on the volume of electricity consumption," said the head of the department regarding the new electricity tariffs.

He emphasized that the issue of tariff price changes is being considered and will be resolved within the next week.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, the decision to increase electricity tariffs for the population will be made by the end of May.

The State Inspectorate for Energy Supervision of Ukraine predicts an increase in the electricity tariff for the population in 2024.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to keep the price of electricity for the population at the level of UAH 2.64 per kWh until May 31 (inclusive).

The Cabinet of Ministers increased the price of electricity for the population from UAH 1.44 per kWh for the first 250 kWh per month to UAH 2.64 per kWh from June 1, this tariff was set until December 31, 2023.

In December 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to keep the price of electricity for the population at UAH 2.64 per kWh until May 2024.