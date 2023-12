Cabinet decides to keep price of electricity for population at UAH 2.64/kWh until April 2024

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided not to raise the price of electricity for the population until April 2024, it will continue to be UAH 2.64 per kWh.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we extend the public service obligations for electricity until the end of April next year. As promised, for domestic consumers, the price of electricity will continue to be UAH 2.64 per kWh. That will not increase the burden on family budgets during the heating season," he wrote.

Shmyhal added that the first winter month is ending, the Ukrainian energy industry is successfully passing it. According to him, for several days in a row the daily maximum of consumption has been declining, generation is enough to provide light and heat in the homes of Ukrainians and for the work of enterprises.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers set an electricity tariff for the population at UAH 2.64/kWh from June 1 to December 31, 2023.

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) expects the price of electricity for the population to increase by a maximum of 15%, approximately to UAH 3/kWh after the end of the 2023/2024 heating season.