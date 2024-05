Share:













Copied



The offensive of the russian occupiers on Sumy is currently impossible, because it will not lead to any success. The occupation of Sumy is impossible under any circumstances.

Oleksii Drozdenko, the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, said this in a comment to Suspilne on Thursday, May 23.

Drozdenko noted that the enemy is really trying to accumulate forces, but has problems with means. According to him, the russians want to demoralize Ukrainians with aerial attacks. There is no doubt that there may be an attempt by the occupiers to launch an offensive on Sumy, said Drozdenko.

"They can really try any night, any day. No one in our country knows when they will rush there to attack. We have something to meet, how to prevent them from going to the city of Sumy — not now, no way, they will not make it, there is no chance. That's why we work, we live peacefully, but we understand that the enemy is insidious," emphasized the head of the Sumy City Military Administration.

According to Drozdenko, the russians will not stop trying and will prepare, but the occupation of Sumy is impossible: "They have no chance of reaching Sumy — I'm telling you this 100%," emphasized the head of the City Military Administration.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, on May 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian military was forced to leave a number of positions in the area of Vovchansk.

On May 15, the Defense Forces stopped attempts by russian troops to break through the defenses in the Kharkiv direction.

On May 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in Kharkiv regarding the situation at the front.