7 people killed in Kharkiv after missile strike. Number of wounded increases to 16 people

Seven people were killed as a result of a missile strike by the russian occupiers on Kharkiv, which they carried out in the morning of May 23. The number of wounded increased to 16 people.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov has announced this on Telegram.

According to him, the russians fired nine missiles at Kharkiv. Preliminarily, these were S-300 missiles.

The occupiers fired three more missiles at the settlement of Liubotyn in the Kharkiv District.

He added that one of the targets of the russians was a company engaged in printing. Syniehubov emphasized that it is not about any military facilities.

The head of Regional Military Administration noted that at the time of the missile strike, there were about 50 people at the enterprise.

Recall that earlier today at around 10:30 a.m. russian troops launched a missile attack on Kharkiv. The occupiers also fired three missiles at Liubotyn.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, yesterday, May 22, the russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on Kharkiv. It exploded in the Shevchenkivskyi District of the city.

And on May 19, the russians fired a ballistic missile at a recreation center near Kharkiv. Six people were killed, another 27 were injured.