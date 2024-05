Share:













In the morning of May 23, the russian occupation army launched a massive shelling of Kharkiv. Previously, at least ten explosions rang out in the city.

This is evidenced by the reports of Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

At 10:27 a.m., the mayor of Kharkiv reported on his Telegram channel about the first explosion. At 10:45 a.m. he wrote about at least ten explosions that shook the city.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the occupiers shelled several districts of Kharkiv at once.

According to him, at least five wounded are currently known.

Telegram channel Trukha Kharkiv published a video on which you can hear the sounds of explosions that thundered in the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a day earlier, on May 22, the russians struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, dropping a guided aerial bomb on it.

We will remind you that in the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration they showed photos taken at the place of the hit of the occupiers' aerial bomb.

We also reported that on May 19, the russians fired a ballistic missile at a recreation center near Kharkiv. Six people were killed, another 27 were wounded.