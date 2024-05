Share:













On the afternoon of May 22, the russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at a gas station and in an apartment building. It is known about 10 people injured.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov has announced this.

So, at 1:45 p.m. the occupiers struck Kharkiv. According to preliminary data from the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the enemy hit with a guided munition.

As a result of the attack, there was a fire at a civilian gas station, and a cafe was damaged. A fire was also discovered in an apartment building, and cars were damaged.

Syniehubov informed that 10 civilians were injured by the russian attack on Kharkiv. Among them, 4 people were hospitalized. 1 person is in serious condition - a trolleybus driver. Others received medical aid on the spot.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, May 22, russian troops launched 24 Shahed-131/136 attack drones over the territory of Ukraine, and the air defense forces managed to destroy all 24 drones.

Also, two people were killed and two more were injured as a result of a missile attack by the russian occupiers on Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region. Among the injured is a 10-year-old child.