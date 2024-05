Share:













Inna Sovsun, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction, a member of the committee on energy and housing and utility services, reported that the terms of power outages may increase in June.

She told journalists about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We see the power outages that have started now. We warned about them, it was clear that they would happen, but the sad fact is that the situation will get worse. In June, nuclear power plant units will start going out for repair, after which there will be even less generations. People will start turning on air conditioners. This means that there will be even longer power outages if no action is taken," Sovsun said.

According to her, in order to prevent an increase in the duration of power outages, it is necessary to expand the possibilities of imports from Europe.

"We can buy part of the electricity in Europe and thus provide part of the need," she explained.

The MP also believes that an adequate information campaign among citizens regarding electricity consumption will contribute to the improvement of the situation.

"If you received a message on your phone saying turn off everything you can now, or we will have to turn off the electricity, then I am sure that citizens would turn off, somehow try to regulate consumption themselves. But for this, you just need to organize a campaign so that these messages came to the phone," said a member of the energy committee.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers expects to significantly decentralize the energy system during the second half of 2024.

On May 16, the director of the Energy Research Center, Oleksandr Kharchenko, said that Ukraine will have to live with a shortage of electricity for at least the next two years.

Also, on May 16, the chairman of the board of NEC Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, said that the situation in the energy system may improve as early as next week, but it will not be possible to completely avoid power outages either in summer or autumn.