Ukrenergo publishes schedule of outages for tomorrow. When lights will be turned off

The Ukrenergo national energy company has published schedules of hourly power outages for industrial and domestic consumers on Wednesday, May 22.

The press service of Ukrenergo has reported this.

It is noted that schedules of hourly outages will be valid for industrial and domestic consumers throughout Ukraine from 12:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

At the same time, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the application of restrictions is not predicted.

In addition, they will not limit critical infrastructure facilities that perform the function of life support for the population.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers expects to significantly decentralize the power system during the second half of 2024.

On May 16, the director of the Center for Energy Research, Oleksandr Kharchenko, said that Ukraine would have to live with electricity shortages for at least the next two years.

Also, on May 16, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo, said that the situation in the power system may improve next week, but it will not be possible to completely avoid outages either in the summer or in the fall.