Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the aggressor state of russia in Ukraine, more than 52,000 people have been wanted, among them more than 3,676 missing children.

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets announced this on his Telegram channel on Tuesday, May 21.

"In a new analytical study from Texty.org.ua, according to the Ministry of Interior Affairs, 52,673 people are reported missing from February 24, 2022, about 37,000 of them under special circumstances. During the same time, 3,676 facts of the disappearance of children were recorded," wrote Lubinets.

According to him, search algorithms are created thanks to open data. This allows receiving critical information for the relatives of the missing.

Thanks to open data:

citizens of Ukraine are found abroad or in captivity through international and humanitarian missions;

government agencies, non-governmental organizations and the public cooperate;

cases of fraud with documents of missing persons are prevented and detected;

crimes of the occupiers are recorded.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as of April 16, Lubinets said that almost 37,000 people in Ukraine were missing.

In May 2023, the Ministry of Interior Affairs reported that 23,000 people missing as a result of hostilities were confirmed in Ukraine.

Recall that in May 2023, the Ministry of Interior Affairs launched the Unified Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances.