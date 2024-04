Share:













Almost 37,000 people in Ukraine are considered missing: they are children, civilians and military personnel.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Lubinets also reported that Ukraine verified about 1,700 people who were illegally detained by the aggressor country (these are people verified by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and by other means); so far only 147 civilians have been returned home.

He emphasized that the return of Ukrainians from russian captivity is the focus of the work of the Office of the Ombudsman and one of the tasks of the Peace Formula of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Lubinets added that Ukraine has created an international platform for the release of civilians illegally detained by russia.

He noted that in working with the international community to free civilians, the Ukrainian side emphasizes the importance of giving the ICRC access to places of detention of civilians; creates working groups of countries that will put pressure on the aggressor country of russia; is working to open a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of the civilian population, in particular, such communication is carried out with Turkey.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2023, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that 23,000 people were officially confirmed as missing in Ukraine as a result of hostilities.

In May 2023, the Unified Register of Persons Disappeared Under Special Circumstances became operational at the Ministry of Internal Affairs.