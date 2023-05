In Ukraine, 23,000 people who are considered missing as a result of hostilities have been officially confirmed. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of people have been considered missing. The vast majority of them have been found. However, about 23,000 people have been officially confirmed as missing under special circumstances - as a result of hostilities," the report says.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reports that on May 2, the Unified Register of Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances became operational. Relatives of persons who have gone missing under special circumstances can already apply for an extract from the register.

Extracts from the Unified Register will be provided by representatives of the Department of Informatization of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. To receive the document, you need to contact the Ministry of Internal Affairs (send by mail to the address: Kyiv, 10, Bohomoltsia Street, Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, or to the e-mail box [email protected]) with the actual request and copies of documents certifying the identity of the requester and the degree of kinship with the missing person.

"This register is a fully protected database. And certain officials will have access to it: representatives of the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, employees of the National Police and the Informatization Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. Record cards are formed on the basis of applications submitted by relatives of the missing to the National Police. And verification of each person is carried out directly by the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons," stressed Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Leonid Tymchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the program director of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), Matthew Holliday, said in an interview with Reuters that more than 15,000 people went missing during the war in Ukraine.