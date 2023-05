As of today, the Unified Register of Missing Persons, developed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs together with the Commissioner for Missing Persons and other agencies, became operational in Ukraine. This was stated in the message on Facebook of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories on Monday, May 2.

The Ministry of Reintegration noted that the Unified Register will collect and centralize data on missing persons: the person's full name, place and date of birth, marital status, place of residence, the territory where the disappearance occurred, the circumstances and time of the disappearance, signs of the person. The register will also include information on the presence or absence of a court decision to recognize persons as missing or declared dead, as well as other data used for accounting.

"The availability of centralized information on missing persons will help to establish a more effective search operation. Only by cooperating with other agencies we will be able to find missing persons as quickly as possible," said Oleh Kotenko, Commissioner for Missing Persons.

Data on missing persons will be entered into the Unified Register from today.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 14, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the ombudsman for issues of missing persons, and on April 26, it was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On April 27, the Ministry of Reintegration announced that in Crimea after the de-occupation, the state authorities will first be restored and Russian military bases will be demilitarized.