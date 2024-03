War in Ukraine may be "frozen" already this year because of Scholz's actions - media

In 2024, Ukraine found itself in danger of "freezing" the war due to exhaustion and the actions of Western partners who help it too hesitantly.

The German publication Die Welt writes about it.

One of the reasons for the current situation was the irresponsible actions of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other Western politicians. They are too hesitant to help Ukraine. At the same time, they sound signals about "freezing the conflict".

In addition, both sides are exhausted in terms of available resources. At the same time, there is no clear advantage on the battlefield, so the probability of concluding a peace agreement is unlikely.

The author of the article believes that if the war continues at the current rate, Ukraine will lose, and the "freeze" will allow it to save face and avoid the final recognition of defeat.

The suspension of hostilities will also satisfy russia, which will not withdraw its troops from Ukraine. At the same time, the West will not supply weapons and will not negotiate with Ukraine on joining NATO.

The publication emphasizes that this year Ukraine will have to focus on maintaining the current front line. However, it is possible that the russian federation will advance again and occupy new territories.

The publication predicts that arms aid from the US will be sharply reduced, regardless of the election results. Europe, on the other hand, lacks the strength and political will to independently provide the necessary assistance with weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, emphasized that the recognition of captured Ukrainian territories as russian and the freezing of the war will never happen.