War in Ukraine will not end this year, there is hope for 2025 - Turkish Foreign Ministry

There are no prerequisites for ending the war in Ukraine this year. Hope for peace will appear next year, in 2025.

This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, CNN Turk and Turkrus report.

Fidan emphasized that the war in Ukraine must stop now, as there is a risk of hostilities spreading to other countries. According to him, this is evidenced by various statements regarding such a possibility, which may turn into reality.

"There is no basis for solving the problem in 2024. It has turned into a war of attrition, both sides are suffering losses, which keeps the risk of proliferation. There is hope for peace in 2025," said the Turkish Foreign Minister.

“Turkey continues to work in this direction both on the NATO platform and on the European platform, Fidan emphasized. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is calling for peace using all his means: "This war must stop now," Fidan said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Turkish diplomatic sources reported in February that the country is preparing to launch peace talks between russia and Ukraine during the visit of russian dictator vladimir putin.

On February 28, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Turkey is ready to accept peace talks between russia and Ukraine.

In March, Turkey expressed readiness to hold a summit on the settlement of the war in Ukraine.