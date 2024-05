Share:













Overnight into Friday, May 10, drones attacked an oil refinery in the Kaluga Oblast. As a result of the hits, a fire broke out.

This is reported by russian media.

According to Telegram channels, several powerful explosions were heard in the Dzerzhinsky district of the oblast near the Polotnyany Zavod station around one o'clock in the morning. The work of air defense was reported.

According to local residents, the characteristic sounds of the flight of several UAVs were heard, after which a fire started in the area of the refinery.

In addition, a drone flying in the direction of the russian capital was shot down in the suburbs of Moscow, capital’s mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

Three more drones were allegedly destroyed in the Bryansk Oblast.

Later, pro-government propaganda russian mass media confirmed that a fire broke out on the territory of the Pervy Zavod refinery in the Kaluga Oblast due to the fall of a drone.

No one was injured, three containers with diesel fuel and a container with fuel oil are on fire.

Around 7:00 a.m., regional governor Vladislav Shapsha announced that the fire at the oil refinery had been extinguished and there were no casualties.

We will remind you that the forces and means of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed all the strike drones that the russians launched to attack the territory of Ukraine.