Drones attack Volgograd refinery in russia. Videos of moment of attack appear

On the night of May 12, a fire began at the Volgograd refinery due to a drone hit.

This is reported by propaganda media.

"The fire has been eliminated, there are no victims," propagandists say.

At the same time, power supply was off in the surrounding settlements.

Social networks post videos of the moment of the attack and how local residents get scared by explosions.

“Blast. Volgograd. Oil refinery,” a post on X reads, featuring videos of the attack.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at night on Friday, May 10, unmanned aerial vehicles attacked an oil refinery in the Kaluga Region. As a result of the hits, a fire broke out.

On the night of May 1, drones attacked the Ryazan and Voronezh Regions of the russian federation. At the same time, a fire occurred at the Ryazan refinery after two explosions.

Recall that in mid-April, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine announced that strikes on russian refineries are necessary to pressure dictator vladimir putin.

Meanwhile, at least at two refineries in the southern regions of the russian federation, personnel hunger began due to mass layoffs of workers after a series of attacks by Ukrainian drones.