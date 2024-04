Drones attacked russia: two refineries, bitumen plant and military airfield in Kuban were on fire

On Saturday night, a dozen UAVs allegedly tried to attack two oil refineries, a bitumen plant, and a military airfield in Kuban.

The governor of the Krasnodar Krai of the russian federation Veniamin Kondratyev and the russian propaganda agency TASS informed about this, in particular.

According to Kondratyev, more than 10 drones were suppressed in Slavyansk, Seversky and Kushchyovskaya districts.

The official also reported that operational services are eliminating the fire caused by the fall of the UAV.

Later, the head of the Slavyansk district of the Krasnodar Krai added that the refining column was damaged at the Slavyansk Refinery during the drone attack.

According to local residents, the Ilsky Refinery was attacked in the Seversky District of the Krasnodar Krai. After the UAV attack, a fire broke out at the factory, it has already been almost extinguished.

The Ministry of Energy of the russian federation reported that previously, blows were inflicted on the refinery Slavyansk-ECO, the bitumen plant, the Ilsky refinery and a number of other objects. After the attack, a fire broke out at some facilities.

It became known from open sources that the military airfield in a rural locality (a stanitsa) Kushchyovskaya, Krasnodar Krai, also caught fire after an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle.