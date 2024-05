Share:













On Wednesday night, drones attacked the Ryazan and Voronezh Oblasts of russia. A fire broke out at the Ryazan Oil Refinery.

This follows from a statement by the Baza Telegram channel.

According to eyewitnesses, the attack on the refinery took place around three o'clock in the morning. First, there was a hum, and then two explosions.

Operational services are currently working at the plant.

The governor of the Ryazan Oblast, Pavel Malkov, confirmed the fact of the attack, saying that one drone was allegedly shot down. The official did not announce the number of UAVs that flew to the Ryazan Refinery.

The governor of the Voronezh Oblast, Alexandr Gusev, writes in his Telegram channel that two drones were shot down over the territory of the Voronezh Oblast on Wednesday night.

According to him, one of them was shot down in the suburbs of Voronezh and another in the Voronezh Oblast.

The Ryazan Oil Refinery is under the control of NC Rosneft. Most of the products of oil refining are exported.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) drone attacks on oil refineries have a greater impact on the russian economy than sanctions from Western countries, political scientist Taras Zahorodnii notes.

The SSU and the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense are behind the drone attacks on the refinery in russian Tatarstan.