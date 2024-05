Share:













In the Volgograd Oblast of the russian federation, a drone attacked a freight train carrying fuel in tanks. A number of cars derailed. On the morning of Tuesday, May 14, with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the russian federation, the russian publics and mass media reported this.

It is noted that the train derailed at the Kotluban station (Samofalovka village) "due to the intervention of outsiders."

Tanks with fuel and a wagon with lumber caught fire.

It is reported that the fire has been extinguished, and the movement of trains has been restored in reverse mode.

Local publics write that "intervention of outsiders" is an attack by an UAV.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into Friday, May 10, unmanned aerial vehicles attacked an oil refinery in the Kaluga Oblast. As a result of the hits, a fire broke out.

Overnight into May 1, drones attacked the Ryazan and Voronezh Oblasts of the russian federation. At the same time, there was a fire at the Ryazan oil refinery after two explosions.

And on the night of Saturday, April 27, a dozen UAVs allegedly tried to attack two oil refineries, a bitumen plant, and a military airfield in Kuban.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at an oil refinery in the temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Region.