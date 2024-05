In Lipetsk Oblast, they announced drone attack and fire at substation due to debris

In the Lipetsk Oblast, the aggressor country of the russian federation, overnight into Monday, May 13, air defense systems were working due to an attack by drones. As a result, a fire broke out at one of the substations in the oblast.

Governor of the Lipetsk Oblast Igor Artamonov reports this on the Telegram channel.

According to the russian official, the UAVs were "suppressed" by air defense near the Stanovlyansky district.

"Employees of the special services are working on the spot. There are no victims. The fire on the territory of the electric substation is being extinguished," he said.

The governor also announced the withdrawal of the red level "Threat of UAV attack" for the Stanovlyansky district. And later he announced the withdrawal of the "Air Danger" in the oblast as a whole.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into Friday, May 10, unmanned aerial vehicles attacked an oil refinery in the Kaluga Oblast. As a result of the hits, a fire broke out.

Overnight into May 1, drones attacked the Ryazan and Voronezh Oblasts of the russian federation. At the same time, there was a fire at the Ryazan oil refinery after two explosions.

It will be recalled that in mid-April, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine announced that strikes on russian refineries were necessary to put pressure on dictator vladimir putin.

Meanwhile, at least two oil refineries in the southern regions of the russian federation experienced a staff shortage due to mass layoffs following a series of Ukrainian drone attacks.