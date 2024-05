Russia able to aggravate situation in border areas, but has no resources to capture Kharkiv - Center for Coun

Share:













Copied



The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andrii Kovalenko has said that the aggressor state has resources to intensify in the border of the Kharkiv Region, but does not have those to capture Kharkiv.

He announced this on Telegram.

So, according to Kovalenko, the enemy has the resources to intensify actions in the border areas of the Kharkiv Region. At the same time, the Defense Forces control the situation.

"These actions are predictable. The enemy has resources to aggravate in the border areas, as previously said. It is important not to confuse this with the ability to capture Kharkiv, which does not exist. Now there will be a lot of stuffing on this topic," he warned.

Recall, meanwhile, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warned about a new round of hostile information and psychological operations (IPSO).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russians spread another fake about the so-called evacuation from Kharkiv, allegedly from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, allegedly because of the alleged encirclement by the russian invaders.

The russians also actively disseminated fake information about the alleged offensive of the army of the aggressor state of the russian federation in the Sumy Region in the network.