Share:













Copied



To staff military units and subdivisions of the Ground Forces, a recruiting center will be created, first of all - to staff units of unmanned systems.

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It was decided to create a recruiting center for the staffing of military units and subdivisions of the Ground Forces. Given the fact that now unmanned technologies solve a number of complex and important combat missions on the battlefield, the primary task of the center is to select and staff units of unmanned systems of the Ground Forces with motivated candidates with the necessary qualities for further training and obtaining a military accounting specialty in the direction of unmanned systems," he said.

Pavliuk noted that during the selection, each candidate who meets the conditions will be able to choose the unit in which he wants to serve.

According to him, basic combined arms training will be provided within the framework of a special training battalion, professional - also on the basis of a separate center and under the guidance of specialists with combat experience.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to work out the creation of unmanned systems in the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a separate kind of force.

Zelenskyy during his press conference in December 2023 said that 1 million drones will be manufactured in Ukraine next year.

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov called the production and procurement of drones a priority of the Ministry of Defense for 2024.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi called the development of the use of unmanned systems a priority in the post of the Commander-in-Chief.