Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has spoken about the work that is being carried out to develop the use of unmanned systems.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

Syrskyi stressed that technology and technological effectiveness are the key to our superiority over the enemy, adding that unmanned systems occupy a prominent place here. And he called their development his priority.

"In the Armed Forces of Ukraine, my deputy, Hero of Ukraine, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, is responsible for this direction. Together with him, we are working to accelerate the implementation of technological innovative solutions and ensure the institutional stability and adaptability of certain military management bodies of the defense forces," the Commander-in-Chief wrote.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, should be provided with the most effective and newest weapons. A separate emphasis is on the training of specialists of electronic warfare, unmanned systems, automated control systems, etc.

"We are looking for asymmetric solutions to get a qualitative advantage over the quantitatively superior opponent. We approach comprehensively the planning of our needs, primarily taking into account the current experience from the battlefield. But the most important task that technology and innovation must perform is to preserve the life of our military," Syrskyi summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of last month, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov said that in 2024 the department's priority will be the production and purchase of drones.

Recall that earlier President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine should become able to provide all the necessary needs for drones.