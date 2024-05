Share:













The population is being evacuated from the city of Vovchansk and surrounding settlements of the Kharkiv Region. The authorities, the police and volunteers work together to help people leave.

Tamaz Hambarashvili, the head of the Vovchansk City Military Administration, said this in a comment to Hromadske Radio.

"Now we are evacuating the population. The majority of people leave by their own transport. But at the same time, together with the humanitarian center, we organize the leave of those locals who do not have their own cars. We work together with volunteers and the police. We take them out of Vovchansk and nearby settlements," said the head of the administration.

The evacuation is taking place because the russian army is currently massively shelling the city:

"The locals say that they have never seen such a shelling before. Therefore, it is now dangerous to be in Vovchansk. Since 3 a.m., guided aerial bombs, artillery, and MLRS have been firing."

There is still no information on the killed and wounded as a result of shelling by the russian occupiers of Vovchansk, but there are reports of massive destruction.

