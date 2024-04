Share:













Copied



The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated an additional UAH 15.5 billion for the procurement of drones.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the Government allocates an additional UAH 15.5 billion for the procurement of drones. This is an additional resource to the UAH 43.3 billion that we have already allocated for drones this year. The funds will go to the State Special Communications Administration, which is engaged in relevant procurement," he said.

Shmyhal added that for the funds allocated today, 300,000 drones will be supplied to the Security and Defense Forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 5 billion for the procurement of drones.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his traditional evening video address on March 15 that he expects the Cabinet to establish mass production of more technological and long-range drones.

In February, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin said that Ukraine had caught up with russia in the amount of production of kamikaze attack drones similar to the Iranian Shahed-131 and Shahed-136.

In December 2023, during his press conference, Zelenskyy announced that 1 million drones would be manufactured in Ukraine in 2024.