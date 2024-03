Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 5 billion for the purchase of drones.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An additional UAH 5 billion were allocated today for the security and defense forces. The funds will be directed to the purchase of drones necessary for our defenders on the front lines. We continue to support the Ukrainian army in the fight against the russian aggressor. Every hryvnia that comes to the state budget in the form of taxes will go on strengthening our defense capability," he said.

In turn, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reported on the Telegram channel that, with the aim of strengthening the state's defense capabilities, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 5 billion an irrevocable basis from the state budget reserve fund to the Administration of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection for the purchase of defense equipment with subsequent transfer to the sphere of management of bodies that manage military formations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his traditional evening video address on March 15 announced that he expects the Cabinet of Ministers to establish mass production of more technological and long-range drones.

In February, Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin said that Ukraine had overtaken russia in the production of kamikaze attack drones, similar to Iran's Shahed-131 and Shahed-136.