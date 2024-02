Ukraine caught up with russia in number of production of kamikaze strike drones - Kamyshyn

This year, Ukraine caught up with the russian federation in the number of production of kamikaze strike drones, similar to the Iranian Shahed-131 and Shahed-136.

Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn announced this on the air of the United News telethon.

"This year, our ability to produce such drones is no longer inferior to Russia," the minister said.

According to him, Ukraine succeeds both in the production of analogues of Shahed, and in the production of other strike drones. "What is exploding on Russia is all ours," Kamyshyn added.

Commenting on the identity of parameters of Ukrainian kamikaze drones to russian-Iranian ones, the minister said that they are similar in terms of the amount of mobile explosives, in range, and in other technical parameters.

At the same time, Kamyshyn noted that now the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense complex are twice what Ukraine can buy. What budget funds are enough for has already been contracted. Therefore, the government asks allies to purchase drones for Ukraine from our manufacturers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, drone production in Ukraine was increased more than 100 times compared to last year.

It was also reported that Ukraine in 2024 will produce thousands of long-range drones capable of striking deep into the aggressor country of the russian federation.