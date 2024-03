Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the Cabinet of Ministers to establish mass production of more technological and long-range drones.

Zelenskyy said this in his traditional evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet should do everything to create even more technological and long-range, mass drones. It should be a pipeline of Russian responsibility for terror. This is a point of principle, in many ways a historic one. The more there are our fair answers to the Russian state, and the more tangible are our actions against the Russian system, the harder it will be for Putin to continue his ailing rule, and therefore the war," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that at a meeting with the military leadership he identified the most vulnerable places of the enemy where the most damage can be caused.

On Friday, March 15, russia used Iskander-M ballistic missiles to strike Odesa, a hostile attack killed 19 citizens, in particular, a paramedic and an employee of the State Emergency Service were killed, another 73 people were injured.