Russian terrorist troops attacked the critical infrastructure of Sumy - a combined heat and power plant (CHPP).

This is stated in the message of the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Thursday, April 11.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration noted that after 4 p.m., the russian occupiers launched an air strike against the critical infrastructure of the city of Sumy. The local CHPP was hit. All services are currently working at the scene.

"All necessary services are working on site. Preliminarily, people were not injured. The consequences of the strike are being clarified," the report said.

The russians also fired barrel artillery at the Esman Community of the Shostka District, as a result of which two people received injuries of varying severity. They were taken to the Hlukhiv hospital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 11, the russian occupiers attacked critical energy infrastructure facilities in four regions.

As a result of a massive missile attack on the night of April 11, russian troops completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv Region.

At the same time, the destruction of the Trypilska TPP due to a massive missile attack led to the destruction of the entire generation of Centrenergo.