During a working trip to the Donetsk Region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the security situation in the region and examined the construction of fortifications.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Donetsk Region, I held a meeting on the security situation in the region and the protection of people. Detailed reports by General (commander of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group Yurii) Sodol, head of the Regional Military Administration Filashkin, heads of departments of the SSU and the National Police. I examined the construction of fortifications - the maximum strength should be concentrated in this direction," he said.

Zelenskyy in the Donetsk Region also visited the medical company of the 95th separate air assault brigade, talked with the fighters who are being treated there, and presented state awards to the defenders and doctors of the company.

According to the message of the Office of the President, Sodol reported to Zelenskyy about the operational situation in the area of responsibility, in particular regarding the defense of Chasiv Yar, and he also informed about the basic needs of military units.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the elimination of the consequences of russian shelling and the restoration of water supply in settlements. He also spoke about providing training in the region and the construction of school shelters.

In addition, Filashkin noted that the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, together with other regions and the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure, are building a third line of defense in the region.

The heads of the SSU and National Police departments reported on counterintelligence work and the criminogenic situation in the region.

Zelenskyy got acquainted with the construction of fortifications in the Donetsk Region, in particular, he examined fire structures, protective reinforced concrete structures, trenches, an observation post and non-explosive barriers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated an additional amount of almost UAH 4 billion for the further construction of defense lines. Since the beginning of the year, the government has allocated almost UAH 30 billion for the construction and arrangement of fortifications.

On April 9, Zelenskyy learned about the construction of fortifications in the Kharkiv Region.

On March 11, Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, at which, in particular, they heard a report on the pace of construction of new defense lines. Zelenskyy noted that the protection of three lanes 2,000 km long is a large-scale task, but now the pace is good and he expects it to be completed in time.