Экоактивистка Грета Тунберг считает, что у нее коронавирус, и отправилась на самоизоляцию

Шведская экоактивистка Грета Тунберг, которую номинировали на Нобелевскую премию, заподозрила у себя новый коронавирус COVID-19 после того, как вернулась из Германии. Об этом она сообщила на странице Instagram. Грета рассказала, что вместе с отцом была в Германии, а после возвращения обнаружила у себя симптомы заболевания. Она приняла решение добровольно самоизолироваться. "Я чувствовала усталость, боль в горле и кашляла. Мой папа чувствовал те же симптомы, но гораздо интенсивнее и с лихорадкой", — отметила активистка. Коронавирус ли у девушки — пока неизвестно. В Швеции проверку на заболевание делают только в самых сложных случаях. Но Грета Тунберг считает, что скорее всего больна, учитывая симптомы. Девушка предупредила, что молодые люди могут вообще не заметить, что заболели, потому что их симптомы могут быть в легкой форме. Так, если бы отец Греты не почувствовал себя плохо, девушка думала бы, что просто устала и кашляет. "Они могут не знать, что у них есть вирус, а потому могут передать его людям, которые в группах риска", — добавила девушка. Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve Публикация от Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg) 24 Мар 2020 в 8:22 PDT Как сообщали Українські Новини, компания ВВС заяваила о начале работы над документальным сериалом о жизни экоактивистки Греты Тунберг. В ноябре 2019 года Тунберг номинировали на зване автора года Великобритании благодаря ее книге "Никто не слишком мал, чтобы что-то изменить".