Avakov's Wage For July UAH 53,900, His Deputies From UAH 39,200 To UAH 76,900, State Secretary UAH 53,400

Politics

Cabinet Appoints Troyan As Deputy Minister Of Internal Affairs

Politics

Acting Chief Of National Police Troyan Refuses From Participating In Competition For New Agency Head

Politics

Commission Excludes 20 Of 64 Candidates For Post Of Head Of National Police

Politics

Cabinet Dismisses Dekanoidze