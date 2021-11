Deputy Head of the National Police Vadym Troyan has submitted his resignation statement.

That follows from his declaration submitted before the resignation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He submitted the declaration on September 28.

The National Police did not specify when Troyan submitted his resignation statement, however, noted that he decided to resign at his discretion.

At the same time, the Ministry of Interior Affairs has already dismissed Troyan as his last name was not mentioned among last names of the National Police leadership.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Troyan had occupied the position since September 2019.

