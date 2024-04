Share:













Russian terrorist forces are attacking the energy infrastructure of Ukraine in order to achieve a complete blackout and endanger the pan-European energy system, of which Ukraine is a part.

This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko at an informal meeting of EU energy ministers, the Ministry of Energy reports.

Halushchenko emphasized that russian attacks on energy infrastructure are unprecedented for Ukraine and the whole world. According to him, such strikes endanger the energy security of the EU, since the Ukrainian electricity transmission system, gas transportation system, and underground gas storages have long been part of it.

"The enemy has modified the tactics and weapons it uses. The targets of the latest attacks were thermal and hydro generation facilities, that is, maneuvering power, as well as the power transmission system, namely autotransformers and substations. The russians want to achieve a complete blackout of Ukraine. Therefore, it is very important to consolidate our efforts in order to resist russian aggression next winter," Halushchenko emphasized.

The head of the Ministry of Energy noted that in preparation for the next heating season, it is necessary not only to restore damaged facilities, but also to increase the capacity of balancing and distributed generation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 11, russian invaders attacked critical energy infrastructure facilities in four regions of Ukraine.

On April 12, Deputy Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk reported that Ukraine may return to restrictions on the supply of electricity if the russian army continues massive attacks on the energy sector.

On April 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had run out of missiles during the russian attack on the Trypilska TPP.