Hetmantsev on redistribution of money from telethon to AFU: it is complete nonsense when these funds are point

Share:













Copied



Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev believes that initiatives to redistribute money from the telethon or reduce the state apparatus to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine are generated by "mothers’ geniuses" from social networks, and to declare that these funds can be a solution to the issue of financing the Armed Forces is "complete nonsense".

Hetmantsev wrote about this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He called the discussion on social networks about whether the state will have enough money to increase the payment of the military on the frontline or in connection with the death as absurd, assuring that it will be enough, in particular, due to taxes and internal debt, in particular, attracting the resources of banks.

"All large-scale wars were largely financed by taxes and public debt. You can trace a clear history of the formation of tax systems and debt instruments in connection with wars in Europe and America," he noted.

At the same time, Hetmantsev called the initiative to redistribute money from the telethon or reduce the state apparatus for financing the Armed Forces as a complete nonsense.

"And what about the redistribution of money from marathons, the reduction of the state apparatus and other super ideas of mom's "geniuses" from social networks? Let me say this: last year, the current maintenance of the army from the general fund of the state budget cost UAH 5 billion per day. You can count for yourself how many days of war we can finance, trying to save a few billion hryvnias on ephemeral state expenses. Yes, of course, this is money, but it's complete nonsense when they point to these funds as a solution," the MP said.

Hetmantsev emphasized that it is necessary to avoid financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the expense of the emission.

"But what should definitely be avoided is financing at the expense of the emission. Because the budget emission provokes inflation and devaluation. And yes, it is also a tax, but the tax is unfair and a tax that tangibly hits the least vulnerable citizens and the economy. The emission is definitely the last an option that will be "on the table," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 12, the Cabinet of Ministers increased the payment of bonuses to military personnel and police officers who perform tasks on the front line, as well as on enemy territory, by UAH 70,000 to UAH 170,000.

In response to the petition, the Cabinet of Ministers noted that they consider it inappropriate to redirect funds from the United News telethon and the FREEDOM TV channel to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.