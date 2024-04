Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers has increased payments to servicemen and police to UAH 170,000.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on April 12.

"The total amount of payments will now consist of a base amount of UAH 100,000 and an additional reward of UAH 70,000, in total - UAH 170,000," the statement said.

According to the government decree, servicemen participating in hostilities will receive an additional monetary reward of UAH 70,000 for every 30 days.

These funds will be paid to military personnel performing tasks on the line of contact, as well as on the territory of the enemy.

"This decision is not only about motivation, but also about justice. The reward will be an additional incentive for our defenders who are at the forefront of hostilities," said Defense Minister Rustem Umierov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko said that the Cabinet of Ministers raised by UAH 70,000 the money support to the military performing combat missions on the front line.

According to Honcharenko, now the military "on zero," in addition to a salary of UAH 20,000-25,000 and military surcharges of UAH 100,000, are entitled to a surcharge of UAH 70,000.