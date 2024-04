Share:













Copied



The Cabinet of Ministers considers it inexpedient to redirect funds from the United News telethon and the FREEDOM TV channel to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in the response to the petition to the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The petition to the Cabinet of Ministers, which received the necessary 25,000 votes for consideration, proposes to redirect the funds intended for the United News and FREEDOM telethons to the financing of UAVs and pickup trucks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Since the provision of information security is part of the state policy in the field of national security and defense, and the implementation of a unified information policy is a priority issue of national security, the financing of relevant measures is an important component of countering the military aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine, in particular in the information space. Accordingly, the redistribution of the expenditures specified in the petition by directing them to the needs of other components of the security and defense sector is not expedient," the Cabinet of Ministers' response to the petition states.

At the same time, the answer states that the government, on a systematic basis, is constantly working to attract and direct financial, material, technical and other resources, including international aid, to meet the needs and increase the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the security and defense sector, construction military engineering and fortification facilities, protection of critical infrastructure facilities, supply of new and modernization of existing weapons, military and other equipment for measures related to repelling russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the Kinokit limited liability company won the tender of the parliamentary TV channel Rada for the creation of TV programs for an information telethon for UAH 105 million.

In March 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of March 18 on determination of priority direction of information policy the broadcast of the telethon United News #UАrazom on the channels.

In March 2022, the state TV channel FREEDOM, which broadcasts in russian to report the truth about what is happening in Ukraine, to Eastern Europe, russia and the world, was also launched.