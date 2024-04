Share:













The adopted law on mobilization provides that the electronic office of persons liable for military service will not be mandatory for men.

This is stated in the text of the law, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Citizens, who are in the register of persons liable for military service, voluntarily register their electronic office of a conscript, person liable for military service or reservist.

The Verkhovna Rada obliged the Cabinet of Ministers within two months from the date of publication of the law on mobilization to ensure the creation and functioning of an electronic office of conscripts, persons liable for military service or reservists.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada adopted a bill on mobilization.

The Verkhovna Rada obliged persons liable for military service to clarify the address of residence, mobile number and email address.

Parliament allowed territorial recruitment centers through the court to prohibit those who evade mobilization to drive vehicles.

On April 11, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on mobilization, which establishes a list of those who will receive a deferral from mobilization.