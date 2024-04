Share:













Copied



In the Primorsky Krai (russian federation), a fire broke out on the multifunctional supply vessel "Katerina Velikaya" of the IBSV 10022 AH project. This ship was launched from the shipyard only three years ago and was considered the "pride" of the russian federation.

The russian Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor's Office reports this on the Telegram channel.

The department said that the fire on the ship at the Dalzavod Ship Repair Center occurred last night, and it was managed to be extinguished.

It is noted that one person was killed as a result of the incident, and three more people were taken to the hospital.

"Now law enforcement agencies are conducting verification measures to establish the circumstances of the event," the russian prosecutor's office added.

Ship "Katerina Velikaya" during construction. Photo: twitter.com/FilonenkoOles

According to data from open sources, the multi-purpose supply ship "Katerina Velikaya" of the reinforced ice class Icebreaker 7 was the main one in a series of four ships for the oil company Rosneft.

We will remind, on February 14, the Defense Intelligence in cooperation with all components of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed the big landing ship "Tsezar Kunikov" of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of russia.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence reported that the ship's crew consists of 90 people. It was indicated that the big landing ship was carrying cargo from the city of Novorossiysk to the city of Sevastopol

The spokesman of the Naval Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, ironically quoted the russian dictator vladimir putin and commented on the destruction of the big russian amphibious assault ship "Tsezar Kunikov".