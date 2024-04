Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers appointed the deputy head of the Office of the President Andrii Sybiha as the first deputy minister of foreign affairs and dismissed the deputy minister of foreign affairs Mykola Tochytskyi.

Oleksii Honcharenko, Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers just dismissed Mykola Tochytskyi from the post of first deputy minister of foreign affairs and appointed Andrii Sybiha to this position," he said.

According to Honcharenko, the Presidential Decree appointing Tochytskyi as deputy head of the Office of the President instead of Sybiha will appear in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Mykola Tochytskyi, former representative of Ukraine to the European Union, as deputy minister of foreign affairs.

In June 2021, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed the former ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Andrii Sybiha as the deputy head of the Office of the President.

In April, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Emine Dzhaparova from the post of first deputy minister of foreign affairs, which she had held since June 2020.