The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Emine Dzhaparova from the post of First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Emine Ayarovna Dzhaparova from the post of First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed former First Deputy Minister of Information Policy Emine Dzhaparova to the post of First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In July 2020, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dzhaparova, as the head of the National Commission of Ukraine for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Dzhaparova, 40, was responsible for coordinating issues of political and public diplomacy, cooperation within and with international organizations, including the EU and NATO, with Ukrainians abroad, issues of international law, implementation and observance of Ukraine's international treaties, and coordinated the activities of state institutions "Ukrainian Institute", coordinated the work on the implementation of the goals and objectives of the Crimean Platform, the formation and implementation of its development strategy.

In February 2024, Zelenskyy appointed Dzhaparova as the permanent representative of Ukraine to international organizations in Vienna.