President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed former Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Andrii Sibiha as Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

This is stated in the decree No. 221 of May 31, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Presidential Office, he will focus on foreign policy and strategic partnership development.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, who was in charge of international politics, Ihor Zhovkva, will focus on the direction of Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Zhovkva will coordinate cooperation with the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and with the Verkhovna Rada.

The transformation of the divisions of the Presidential Office is taking place with the aim of enhancing interaction between the Presidential Office, government and parliament.

"Ukraine is interested in the development of equal and mutually beneficial cooperation with all our partners in international relations. The consistency of this work is the main condition for its success. The potential of all power institutions of Ukraine should be fully used so that we can ensure the full integration of our state into the structures of the European Union and NATO, as defined by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," commented the head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak.

Sibiha, 46, worked as ambassador to Turkey until May 19.

Prior to that, he worked in 2012-2016 as Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in 2008-2012 as Counselor at the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland.

Sibiha worked at the Foreign Ministry since 1997.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, Zelenskyy appointed Ihor Brusilo as Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

He will deal with the visits and events of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

