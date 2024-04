Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers increased the monetary support for the military on the front line by UAH 70,000.

Oleksii Honcharenko, Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers has just passed a resolution and increased the monetary support for the military on the front line by another UAH 70,000," he wrote.

According to Honcharenko, now the military on the front line in addition to a salary of UAH 20,000-25,000 and combat allowances of UAH 100,000, have the right to an additional payment of UAH 70,000.

Later, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on his Telegram channel that, in accordance with a joint initiative of the Verkhovna Rada and the Government, an additional payment of UAH 70,000 was established today for military personnel and police officers who perform combat tasks on the front line. A one-time reward will be charged for every 30 days of completing such tasks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2023, the Ministry of Defense increased the list of servicemen who receive additional remuneration.

In June 2023, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on additional payments to the military, which in particular, stipulates that military personnel will be paid an additional monthly bonus in the amount from UAH 30,000 to UAH 100,000.