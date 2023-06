The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a law on additional payments to the military. Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"2.5 months after the vote of the amendment on the "30 thousand," the parliament finally adopted in the second reading and as a whole draft law No. 9342 on additional payments to the military. 311 voted in favor as a whole,” he said.

In particular, the law provides that military personnel are paid an additional reward of UAH 30,000-100,000 on a monthly basis, the surcharge is paid on terms, in amounts and in order established by the Cabinet of Ministers, as now.

There is also a surcharge for conscripts - UAH 6,000/month; cadets - UAH 2,350/month, also in the order of the Cabinet of Ministers.

For the wounded, who were declared unfit for military service and enlisted at the disposal of the relevant commanders, two months of payments for the last position are provided, from the third month until the end of the order - an additional payment of UAH 20,100 in the order of the Cabinet of Ministers (initially UAH 6,000 was provided).

Those who were killed as a result of an injury are provided with a lump sum payment of UAH 100,000.

A monthly additional reward of UAH 100,000is provided for the seriously wounded, captured and missing.

The minimum surcharge threshold for instructors is provided of UAH 15,000 in the order of the Cabinet of Ministers.

In addition, the law provides for leave for the military: up to 30 days annually, and even up to 10 days for family reasons, for cadets: up to 10 days of winter and up to 20 days of summer.

The document also establishes that military personnel from conscripted personnel who have not completed a basic military training course are not allowed to participate in the conduct of hostilities. The minimum period of basic military training is at least one month.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early May, law enforcers proposed to the Rada to postpone the decision to return additional monetary remuneration to military personnel in the amount of UAH 30,000. Enforcers proposed creating a working group with representatives of the Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to quickly develop amendments to the legislation so that the corresponding bill would be submitted to the Rada Hall by the end of May.

At the end of May, the parliamentary working group submitted for approval to the Rada a bill on military surcharges.