Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko, in response to the latest statement by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico about the need for a "compromise" between russia and Ukraine, said that "territorial compromises" were out of the question.

Nikolenko wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There can be no compromise on territorial integrity. No Ukraine, no Slovakia, no other country. Ukraine and partners are making efforts to withdraw russians from the Crimea, Donbas and Luhansk so that they do not go further, in particular, to Kosice, Presov and other Slovak regions," he wrote.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman added that without security in Ukraine there will be no security in Slovakia or in general in Europe, so it is necessary to bring the Ukrainian victory closer together.

Recently, Fico in his interview said that Ukraine should agree to territorial concessions to russia.

"There has to be some kind of compromise. Why do they (Ukrainians) expect the Russians to leave Crimea, Donbas and Luhansk? It's unrealistic," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal plans to meet with Slovak Prime Minister Fico in the coming weeks to discuss all pressing issues and remove possible obstacles to the European Union's allocation of EUR 50 billion to Ukraine.

In December, Fico said that he would prevent Ukraine from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, because Ukraine's membership in NATO, he said, could lead to the beginning of World War III.

Recall that earlier Slovakia supported Hungary's veto of EUR 50 billion of aid for Ukraine.

In addition, on January 24, Fico will come to Ukraine with humanitarian assistance and declare that Slovakia will not help Ukraine militarily.