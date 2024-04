Share:













Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Slovakia for intergovernmental consultations.

Shmyhal announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We arrived in Slovakia to hold intergovernmental consultations. On the agenda, in particular, are cooperation in the field of energy, logistics, trade, support for the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine," he said.

As a result of the consultations, it is planned to sign a number of bilateral documents.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, Ukraine and Slovakia agreed to launch a new international railway route Kyiv - Košice.

In February, Slovakia extended temporary protection for Ukrainians for another year.

In January, Shmyhal announced that he had agreed with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico that Slovakia would support the allocation of EUR 50 billion to Ukraine by the European Union and that the Slovak government would not block Ukraine's purchase of weapons and equipment from Slovak businesses.