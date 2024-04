Share:













Copied



On Thursday, April 11, the power system of Ukraine is working stably, but in the Kharkiv Region, electricity blackout schedules are in use.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the past day, due to network restrictions on the lines of the transmission system operator, blackout schedules were applied in the Kharkiv Region. The restrictions apply today. In the afternoon, due to sunny weather and, accordingly, the active production of electricity from the SPP, the transmission system operator limited the production of electricity from RES. Also, surplus electricity was supplied to Poland. In the evening, electricity was received from Poland for an hour," the message reads.

It is noted that currently the power system of Ukraine is working stably.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 11, russian invaders attacked critical energy infrastructure facilities in four regions.

At the same time, the destruction of the Trypilska TPP as a result of a massive missile attack led to the destruction of the entire generation of Centrenergo.