The German government has handed over about 400 generators to Ukraine due to strikes by the terrorist country of russia on power plants.

It was reported by the German Embassy in Ukraine on X (Twitter).

"Recent Russian airstrikes have destroyed and damaged power plants in Ukraine. Millions of people, especially in Sumy and Kharkiv, were temporarily without electricity. The German government supplies about 400 generators to strengthen Ukraine in the fight against russian aggression," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 10, the German government updated the list of military assistance that the country provided to Ukraine. The new package included, in particular, ammunition, reconnaissance UAVs, ф rover, rifles, armored demining vehicles.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the country cannot transfer TAURUS missiles to Ukraine, since it is not a nuclear power, and this is the most powerful weapons system in Germany.